China's Xi says will support Pakistan in stabilising its financial situation















BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) - China will continue to support Pakistan in stabilising its financial situation, state media quoted China's President Xi Jinping as saying on Wednesday.

China and Pakistan should move forward more effectively with the construction of their economic corridor, as well as accelerate the construction of infrastructure for the Gwadar Sea Port, state media reported.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom Editing by Shri Navaratnam











