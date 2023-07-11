China's Xia Baolong heads top office overseeing Hong Kong, Macau

BEIJING, July 11 (Reuters) - Xia Baolong is the head of China's recently created Central Office for Hong Kong and Macau Affairs, according to an official statement that showed him as chair of a meeting in that capacity on Tuesday.

The Beijing-based Central Office for Hong Kong and Macau Affairs - created earlier this year as part of broad institutional reforms - reports directly to the the ruling Communist Party and not to the State Council, or cabinet.

The top office was formed based on the long-existing Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office under the State Council.

