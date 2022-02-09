China's 'zero-COVID' curbs may hurt global growth, says BOJ policymaker

TOKYO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - China's "zero-COVID" restrictions could weigh on world growth by prolonging supply chain disruptions and global inflationary pressures, a Bank of Japan policymaker said on Wednesday.

Uncertainty over how quickly Japanese companies can pass on rising raw material costs to households is also among risks to the country's economy, BOJ board member Toyoaki Nakamura said in a speech.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

