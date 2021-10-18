Asia Pacific
Chinese developer Kaisa says has paid coupon due Oct. 16, will pay another Thursday
1 minute read
HONG KONG, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Chinese developer Kaisa Group (1638.HK) told Reuters on Monday it has paid $39.4 million worth of coupon for a dollar bond due Oct 16.
The company also said it plans to transfer funds for coupon worth $35.85 million due Oct. 22 into bondholders' account on Thursday.
Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Kim Coghill
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.