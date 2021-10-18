Skip to main content

Chinese developer Kaisa says has paid coupon due Oct. 16, will pay another Thursday

A construction site by Chinese property developer Kaisa Group is seen at an area of downtown Shanghai, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

HONG KONG, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Chinese developer Kaisa Group (1638.HK) told Reuters on Monday it has paid $39.4 million worth of coupon for a dollar bond due Oct 16.

The company also said it plans to transfer funds for coupon worth $35.85 million due Oct. 22 into bondholders' account on Thursday.

