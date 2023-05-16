Chinese embassy criticises former UK PM Truss's visit to Taiwan















LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss's visit to Taiwan was on Tuesday described as a "dangerous political show which will do nothing but harm to the United Kingdom" by a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in London.

"We urge the relevant British politician to correct her wrongdoing, stop making political shows with the Taiwan question, and stop conniving at and supporting 'Taiwan independence' secessionist forces," a statement by the spokesperson published on the embassy website said.

Truss is the most well-known British politician to visit Taiwan since former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the 1990s, and her trip comes at a time when relations between Britain and China are the worst in decades.

She represents a section of the governing Conservative Party who oppose the British government's approach to China, which involves seeking to engage in areas such as trade and climate change while trying to limit national security threats.

Reporting by William James and Farouq Suleiman











