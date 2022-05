Chinese foreign minister to visit eight Pacific Island countries - ministry

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi is seen on a screen as he attends a news conference via video link on the sidelines of the National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing, China March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Ryan Woo

BEIJING, May 24 (Reuters) - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit eight Pacific Island countries from May 26 to June 4 including the Solomon Islands, a ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.

The other seven countries are Kiribati, Samoa, Fiji, Tonga, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea and Timor-Leste, spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular press briefing.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard, writing by Yew Lun Tian, editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.