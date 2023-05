BEIJING, May 2 (Reuters) - Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang will visit Myanmar and India from May 2-5, China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Qin will be in India for a meeting of foreign ministers from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation grouping, the ministry added in a brief statement.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Alison Williams











