NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday arrived in the Indonesian resort island of Bali to attend the G20 leaders' summit, which officially kicks of on Tuesday.

Xi is due to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden later on Monday.

Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor











