1 minute read
Chinese military begins drills around Taiwan - state media
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BEIJING, Aug 4 (Reuters) - China's People's Liberation Army has begun military exercises including live firing on the waters and in the airspace surrounding the island of Taiwan, Chinese state television reported on Thursday.
The exercises are to end at 12:00 p.m. (0400 GMT) on Sunday, according to the state television report.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.