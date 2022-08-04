Chinese military begins drills around Taiwan - state media

A map showing locations where Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) will conduct military exercises and training activities including live-fire drills is seen on newspaper reports of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, at a newsstand in Beijing, China August 3, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING, Aug 4 (Reuters) - China's People's Liberation Army has begun military exercises including live firing on the waters and in the airspace surrounding the island of Taiwan, Chinese state television reported on Thursday.

The exercises are to end at 12:00 p.m. (0400 GMT) on Sunday, according to the state television report.

Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

