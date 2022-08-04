1 minute read
Chinese military carries out precision strikes in eastern part of Taiwan Strait
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BEIJING, Aug 4 (Reuters) - China's Eastern Military Command said on Thursday that it had carried out long-range firing in precision strikes at specific areas in the eastern part of the Taiwan Strait as part of planned exercises.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.