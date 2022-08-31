Chinese military continues 'high intensity' patrols near Taiwan -Taiwanese defence ministry

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A Navy Force helicopter under the Eastern Theatre Command of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) takes part in military exercises in the waters around Taiwan, at an undisclosed location August 8, 2022 in this handout picture released on August 9, 2022. Eastern Theatre Command/Handout via REUTERS

TAIPEI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The Chinese military has continued to conduct "high intensity" patrols near Taiwan, Major General Chang Tsung-Tsai, deputy chief of the general staff for intelligence at the Taiwanese defence ministry, said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Reporting By Yimou Lee; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Tom Hogue

