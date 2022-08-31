1 minute read
Chinese military continues 'high intensity' patrols near Taiwan -Taiwanese defence ministry
TAIPEI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The Chinese military has continued to conduct "high intensity" patrols near Taiwan, Major General Chang Tsung-Tsai, deputy chief of the general staff for intelligence at the Taiwanese defence ministry, said at a press conference on Wednesday.
Reporting By Yimou Lee; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Tom Hogue
