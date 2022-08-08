Chinese military: Drills continue around Taiwan on Monday

The Ground Force under the Eastern Theatre Command of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) conducts a long-range live-fire drill into the Taiwan Strait, from an undisclosed location in this August 4, 2022 handout released on August 5, 2022. Eastern Theatre Command/Handout via REUTERS

BEIJING, Aug 8 (Reuters) - China's military said on Monday it is continuing drills in the seas and skies around Taiwan on Monday.

The Eastern Theater Command of China's People's Liberation Army said on social media Weibo that it will practice conducting anti-submarine attacks and sea raids.

The military has carried out an unprecedented set of naval and air force drills in areas near Taiwan following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island.

Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Tom Hogue

