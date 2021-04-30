Asia PacificChinese President Xi offers to help India fight COVID-19 - state media
1 minute read
Chinese President Xi Jinping offered to help India fight against the coronavirus pandemic, state media reported on Friday.
Xi also expressed his condolences to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"China is willing to enhance cooperation with India on fighting COVID-19 and provide support and assistance to India," state television quoted Xi as saying.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.