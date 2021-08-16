Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Chubu Elec confirms smoke at Hamaoka nuclear plant; says no radiation leak

2 minute read

TOKYO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Chubu Electric Power Co Inc (9502.T) said fire alarms were triggered and a worker saw smoke early on Tuesday in the turbine building of the suspended No. 5 unit at its Hamaoka nuclear power plant in central Japan.

There were no injuries and no radiation leak, the company said.

The local fire service confirmed there was no fire, the company said.

Chubu Electric said insulation on one of the plant's chillers, which stopped running at the same time the alarm was activated, had deteriorated significantly.

"We are still investigating the cause, but the chiller is to control the temperature of the chilled water supplied to the air conditioning equipment in the building, and it has no impact on the reactor," a company spokesperson said.

Last week at the same plant, a power line used to transmit electricity from a wind power facility near the plant started smoking, also with no leak and no injuries.

The two incidents are not linked, the spokesperson said.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 7:50 AM UTC

China holds assault drills near Taiwan after 'provocations'

China carried out assault drills near Taiwan on Tuesday with warships and fighter jets exercising off the southwest and southeast of the island, in what the country's armed forces said was a response to "external interference" and "provocations".

Asia Pacific
Japan to extend COVID-19 emergency lockdown as cases surge
Asia Pacific
Hong Kong's Lam tells solicitors' group to stay out of politics
Asia Pacific
Singapore prepares for long term life - and death - with COVID-19
Asia Pacific
BHP to sell oil, gas arm to Australia's Woodside in $28 bln merger