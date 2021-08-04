Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Citi cuts U.S. stocks to "neutral" on bearish Treasury view

1 minute read

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. inflation-adjusted "real" yields will rise around 70 basis points from current record lows around -1.2% by year-end, Citi said on Wednesday, citing this as a reason to cut its recommendation on U.S. stocks to "neutral" .

"We factor this bearish bond view into our global equity strategy. Amongst regions, we downgrade the Tech-heavy US to Neutral. We upgrade Japan to Overweight, where valuations and cyclical exposure should be supportive," Citi told clients.

It said the real yield forecast of -0.5% was consistent with the MSCI world index trading around 18 times forward EPS, compared to 19 times at present while MSCI's World Growth index could derate towards 25 times from the current 29 times.

Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Danilo Masoni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 8:21 AM UTCTaliban claim responsibility for car bomb attack in Afghan capital

The Taliban claimed responsibility on Wednesday for a car bomb attack on the residence of Afghanistan's acting defence minister, while a blast near the office of the main security agency in Kabul just hours later wounded three people.

Asia PacificOlympics Tokyo doctor at the crossroads of a COVID-19 crisis and a quiet Olympics
Asia PacificThai hospital tycoon who promised Pfizer vaccine says deal now unlikely
Asia PacificSoutheast Asia's factory powerhouses hit by vaccination woes, Delta
Asia PacificS.Korea COVID-19 count spikes amid vacations, spread of new variants