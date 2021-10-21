Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Controversy over AUKUS subs pact "overhyped", says UK defence minister

1 minute read

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 (Reuters) - British junior defence minister James Heappey on Thursday said there has been an "overhyping" of controversy over a new trilateral security pact between Australia, the United States and Britain.

Heappey said the pact known as AUKUS, under which Australia will obtain nuclear submarine technology from the United States, was merely an opportunity for sharing defence technology and does not represent a challenge for Southeast Asian countries.

AUKUS has been widely seen as a response to growing Chinese influence in the region.

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 7:35 AM UTC

N.Korea questions U.S. intent after fresh offer to meet

North Korea said on Thursday the United States was overreacting to its recent missile test and questioned the sincerity of Washington's offers of talks, after a U.S. envoy repeated an offer to meet without preconditions.

Asia Pacific
In S.Korea, an army of retail investors flocks to YouTube for stock trading advice
Asia Pacific
Qantas prepares planes for Sydney's international reopening
Asia Pacific
Pandemic, climate change to dominate Asia-Pacific ministers' meeting
Asia Pacific
S.Korea prepares to launch first domestically produced space rocket