Factbox: Court rulings against Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi















Dec 30 (Reuters) - Myanmar's 77-year-old former leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been ordered to serve a total of 33 years in prison after convictions on multiple charges since her overthrow in a coup early last year.

Following is a summary of the cases and verdicts based on information available to Reuters from the secretive trials that started in June 2021. Suu Kyi has denied wrongdoing.

- Intent to incite, over a letter sent by her party to international organisations, while she was in detention and denied visitors, asking them not to recognise a military government. Ordered to serve two years in prison, Dec. 6, 2021.

- Breaching a natural disasters mitigation law in violating COVID-19 rules while election campaigning. Ordered to serve two years in prison, Dec. 6, 2021, and again on Jan. 10, 2022.

- Violating an import/export law and a telecommunications law by possessing unlicensed walkie-talkies and signal jammers. Ordered to serve two years and one year in jail, respectively, sentences served concurrently, Jan. 10, 2022.

- Accepting bribes totalling $600,000 and 11.4 kg of gold bars. Ordered to serve five years in prison, April 27, 2022.

- Misuse of funds from the Daw Khin Kyi Foundation that Suu Kyi chaired, to build a home and leasing government-owned land at discounted rate. Ordered to serve six years in prison, Aug. 15, 2022.

- Influencing the election commission. Ordered to serve three years in prison with hard labour, Sept 2, 2022.

- Violating the Official Secrets Act. Ordered to serve three years in prison, Sept 29, 2022.

- Accepting bribes totalling $550,000 from Myanmar businessman Maung Weik, including a donation to government agencies to benefit his businesses. Ordered to serve three years in prison, Oct. 12, 2022.

- Misuse of state funds for lease of a helicopter. Convicted of five counts of corruption, ordered to serve seven years in prison.

Compiled by Reuters Staff and Martin Petty; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor











