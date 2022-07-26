Crisis-hit Sri Lanka woos foreign oil firms amid fuel shortages

A closed Ceylon Petroleum Corporation fuel station displays the availability of all fuel types on a board due to fuel shortage, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, June 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

July 26 (Reuters) - Crisis-hit Sri Lanka invited on Tuesday expressions of interest from oil companies in petroleum-producing nations seeking to import and sell petroleum products as the Indian Ocean island opens its market amid acute fuel shortages.

"An advertisement was published today calling for expression of interest (EOI) for oil companies to import, distribute and sell petroleum products in Sri Lanka," Kanchana Wijesekera, the power and energy minister, said on Twitter.

loading

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.