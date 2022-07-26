Crisis-hit Sri Lanka woos foreign oil firms amid fuel shortages
July 26 (Reuters) - Crisis-hit Sri Lanka invited on Tuesday expressions of interest from oil companies in petroleum-producing nations seeking to import and sell petroleum products as the Indian Ocean island opens its market amid acute fuel shortages.
"An advertisement was published today calling for expression of interest (EOI) for oil companies to import, distribute and sell petroleum products in Sri Lanka," Kanchana Wijesekera, the power and energy minister, said on Twitter.
