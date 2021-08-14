Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Czech Republic evacuates embassy in Kabul

1 minute read

PRAGUE, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic was evacuating its two diplomats from its embassy in Kabul on Saturday as the security situation in Afghanistan worsened, Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek said.

Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani held urgent talks with local leaders and international partners on Saturday as Taliban rebels pushed closer to Kabul, capturing a town south of the capital that is one of the gateways to the city. read more

The United States is flying in troops to evacuate embassy staff and citizens and other countries are also moving their diplomats. read more

"I have decided on the immediate evacuation of our diplomats to the international airport in Kabul," Kulhanek said.

Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Philippa Fletcher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 12:44 PM UTC

Afghan president in urgent talks as Taliban take key town near Kabul

Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani held urgent talks with local leaders and international partners on Saturday as Taliban rebels pushed closer to Kabul, capturing a town south of the capital that is one of the gateways to the city.

Asia Pacific
One dead, two missing as torrential rains slam Japan, risk alerts broadened
Asia Pacific
Sydney lockdown extended statewide as Australia faces 'worst' COVID episode
Asia Pacific
Factbox: Afghan cities taken over or contested by Taliban
Asia Pacific
Analysis: As Taliban advances, China lays groundwork to accept an awkward reality