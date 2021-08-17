Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Czech Republic's second evacuation flight leaves Kabul

1 minute read

PRAGUE, Aug 17 (Reuters) - A second Czech plane left Kabul on Tuesday, evacuating Czechs and local staff from Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of the country, Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek said.

Military flights evacuating diplomats and civilians resumed earlier on Tuesday after the runway at Kabul airport was cleared of thousands of people desperate to flee after the Taliban seized the capital. read more

The Czech Republic evacuated 46 citizens and local workers and their families on Sunday. Tuesday's flight included the country's ambassador to Afghanistan, Kulhanek said.

Reporting by Robert Muller Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 9:59 AM UTC

Sydney COVID-19 cases set to rise, hospitals under pressure

COVID-19 cases are set to "rise substantially" in Sydney in the coming weeks despite a prolonged lockdown, authorities said on Tuesday, warning soaring infections have already put hospitals under enormous strain.

Asia Pacific
Afghan central bank chief flees Kabul, blaming Ghani for chaos
Asia Pacific
Japan extends COVID-19 emergency lockdown as cases surge
Asia Pacific
Hong Kong's Lam tells solicitors' group to stay out of politics
Asia Pacific
Russia says no rush to recognise Taliban, calls for inclusive government

Russia is in no hurry to recognise the Taliban as legitimate authorities in Afghanistan, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday, calling for an inclusive government to be set up involving all Afghan ethnic groups.