Commuters wearing masks leave a train station during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan July 16, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su

TOKYO, July 22 (Reuters) - Daily coronavirus infections in Tokyo rose to 1,979 cases on Thursday, the city said, the highest level since January, as Japan's capital readied for the opening of the Olympic Games on Friday.

The rate was 671 more cases than the Thursday last week.

Reporting by Tim Kelly Editing by Peter Graff

