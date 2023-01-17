Davos 2023: Qatar says engagement with Taliban needed despite 'disappointing' actions















DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Qatar's foreign minister said on Tuesday that recent measures taken by Afghanistan's Taliban-led administration were "very disappointing" but that Doha would continue engaging as the only way forward to achieve change on the ground.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said Doha was also consulting with other Muslim countries to establish a dialogue with Taliban officials in Kandahar, and while it would "not be an easy job" it was important to keep trying.

The Islamist Taliban-led administration, which seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021, has imposed bans on women working for aid groups or attending universities and high school.

Reporting by Mahal El Dahan; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous, Editing by William Maclean











