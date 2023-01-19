DAVOS 2023-South Korea's Yoon vows to work for stabilisation of global supply chains















SEOUL, Jan 19 (Reuters) - South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol on Thursday vowed to work with other countries to stabilise global supply chains, calling it one of most urgent tasks facing the international community.

Yoon also said at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland that he was willing to cooperate with other countries that need nuclear energy technologies to achieve carbon neutrality.

Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Toby Chopra











