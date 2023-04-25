Death toll from attack on Pakistan ammunition store rises to 17 - police















KARACHI, Pakistan, April 25 (Reuters) - The death toll from Monday's explosions in a police ammunition depot in northwestern Pakistan has risen to 17, police said.

The dead include nine policemen, five detainees and three civilians, Swat valley police chief Shafiullah Gandapur said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Jibran Ahmed, writing by Ariba Shahid in Karachi; Editing by Andrew Heavens











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.