Death toll for child victims of Indonesia soccer stampede reaches 32 - official















JAKARTA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Fatalities among children following a soccer stampede in Indonesia at the weekend have climbed to 32, from an earlier count of 17, a government official said on Monday.

The ages of the children range from 3 to 17, Nahar, an official at the women's empowerment and child protection ministry told Reuters

Reporting by Ananda Teresia; Writing by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Martin Petty











