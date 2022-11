JAKARTA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The death toll of an earthquake that hit the Indonesian town of Cianjur this week rose to 310, the country's national disaster mitigation agency said on Friday.

Twenty-four people remain missing, the agency's chief told reporters.

Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Ananda Teresia; Writing by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.