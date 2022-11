[1/3] A view of a collapsed school building following an earthquake in Cianjur, West Java province, Indonesia, November 21, 2022. REUTERS/Iman Firmansyah















JAKARTA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The death toll from a 5.6-magnitude earthquake that struck Indonesia's West Java could rise further from the current figure of 56, governor of the province Ridwan Kamil told reporters on Monday.

Rescuers were trying to reach areas that have been blocked by landslides, he added.

Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Ananda Teresia; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor











