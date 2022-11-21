Death toll in Indonesia quake rises to 162 -media citing West Java governor

People injured in an earthquake receive treatment at a hospital in Cianjur, West Java province, Indonesia, November 21, 2022. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

JAKARTA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The death toll from a 5.6-magnitude earthquake in Indonesia on Monday has risen to 162 with hundreds injured and over 13,000 displaced, local media Kompas.com and Detik.com reported, citing West Java governor Ridwan Kamil.

The latest data from Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency had shown 62 killed in the quake.

Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy, editing by Mark Heinrich

