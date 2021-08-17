Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Asia Pacific

Denmark to help allies with Afghanistan evacuation

People wait outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

COPENHAGEN, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Denmark will use its military planes in the area to help allied countries evacuate people from Afghanistan following a request from the United States, Danish Defence Minister Trine Bramsen said on Tuesday.

"We are still operational in Afghanistan and have increased capabilities in the area. Other countries have asked us for our assistance," Bramsen told journalists.

"We will continue the operation after we have evacuated our own citizens and others who we are responsible for," she said.

Denmark on Sunday began to evacuate personnel from Afghanistan using military planes based in Pakistan, Bramsen said.

Denmark, a close ally of the United States, has fought alongside U.S. forces in Afghanistan since 2002.

Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Giles Elgood

