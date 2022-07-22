1 minute read
Dinesh Gunawardena sworn in as Sri Lanka's new PM
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
COLOMBO, July 22 (Reuters) - Dinesh Gunawardena took the oath as Sri Lanka's new prime minister on Friday, local television channels reported.
Gunawardena's appointment comes a day after six-time prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the country's new president.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting Uditha Jayasinghe and Devjyot Ghoshal in Colombo, Writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.