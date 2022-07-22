Dinesh Gunawardena sworn in as Sri Lanka's new PM

Dinesh Gunawardena, Leader of the House of Parliament arrives at a Buddhist temple as he waits for Ranil Wickremesinghe who has been elected as the Eighth Executive President under the Constitution, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka July 20, 2022. REUTERS/ Dinuka Liyanawatte

COLOMBO, July 22 (Reuters) - Dinesh Gunawardena took the oath as Sri Lanka's new prime minister on Friday, local television channels reported.

Gunawardena's appointment comes a day after six-time prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the country's new president.

Reporting Uditha Jayasinghe and Devjyot Ghoshal in Colombo, Writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

