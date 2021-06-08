Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Factbox: Drugs, weapons, cars and cash: The global crime bust in figures

Global law enforcement agencies have busted an international crime network by monitoring encrypted phones used by criminals, leading to hundreds of arrests as well as drug and weapon seizures across 16 countries.

Following are some details given by officials from Europol, the FBI, Sweden and the Netherlands on Tuesday about operation Greenlight/Trojan Shield:

* 12,000 devices tracked over three years

* 27 million messages decoded

* 300 crime networks monitored across 100 countries

* 800 arrested across 16 countries in recent days

* 700 house searches

* Drug seizures: 8 tons of cocaine, 22 tons of cannabis, two tons of synthetic drugs (amphetamine and methamphetamine), 6 tons of synthetic drugs' precursors

Also seized:

* 250 firearms

* 55 luxury vehicles

* Over $48 million in cash and cryptocurrencies

