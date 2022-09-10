1 minute read
Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude strikes near Mentawai Islands, Indonesia
Sept 11 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck Mentawai Islands, off the western coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 40 km (24.85 miles) EMSC said.
Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis
