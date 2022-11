TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.0 hit Japan's Ibaraki prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, on Wednesday, but no tsunami warning was issued, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Andrew Heavens











