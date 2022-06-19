1 minute read
Earthquake jolts Ishikawa in central Japan - NHK
TOKYO, June 19 (Reuters) - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 hit central Japan on Sunday, the national broadcaster NHK said.
The epicentre of the earthquake was Ishikawa Prefecture, NHK said. No tsunami warning had been issued.
There were no immediate reports of damage, but authorities are urging vigilance against potential landslide or falling objects, the NHK said.
Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by William Mallard
