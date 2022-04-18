Earthquake jolts northeastern Japan - NHK

TOKYO, April 19 (Reuters) - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 hit northeastern Japan on Tuesday, the national broadcaster NHK said.

The epicentre of the earthquake was Fukushima Prefecture, the NHK said. No tsunami warning had been issued.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Kim Coghill

