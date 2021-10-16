Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 strikes Bali, kills three

1 minute read

JAKARTA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck Indonesia's Bali island on Saturday morning, killing at least three people, Indonesia's search and rescue agency said.

The quake affected the Karangasem and Bangli districts on the eastern side of the tourist island and a search has been concluded, the agency said in a statement, but authorities were continuing to monitor situation.

A landslide triggered by the quake killed two of the victims, the agency said. A third was killed by falling debris.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the 4.8 magnitude quake struck off Banjar Wangsian, and put its depth at 10 km (6.21 miles).

There were no significant damage in other parts of Bali, while the quake was felt also in the neighbouring island of Lombok, local media reported.

Bali reopened for international tourists on Thursday after 18 months of pandemic restrictions, but they are only expected to start arriving later this month. read more

Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Yuddy Cahya Budiman and Juby Babu; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · October 15, 2021 · 4:09 AM UTC

Lawyer for Myanmar's Suu Kyi says he has been issued a gag order

The head lawyer representing Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi said on Friday authorities in the military-ruled country had imposed a gag order on him because they said his communications could cause instability.

Asia Pacific
Aboriginal group hopes for national standards in Juukan inquiry
Asia Pacific
Australia PM Morrison says he will attend U.N. climate summit
Asia Pacific
Ex-Taliban commander pleads not guilty to killing U.S. troops
Asia Pacific
S.Korea eases coronavirus gathering curbs before switch to 'living with COVID'