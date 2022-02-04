Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes off Java coast in Indonesia – EMSC

Feb 4 (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck off the coast of Java in Indonesia on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake was at a depth of 40 km (25 miles), EMSC said.

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru, Editing by Timothy Heirtage

