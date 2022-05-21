Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes Philippines, seismological center says

May 21 (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck the Philippines on Sunday, European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake's epicentre was Luzon and was 174 km (108.12 miles) below the Earth's surface, it said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.