1 minute read
Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes Philippines, seismological center says
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
May 21 (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck the Philippines on Sunday, European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
The quake's epicentre was Luzon and was 174 km (108.12 miles) below the Earth's surface, it said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.