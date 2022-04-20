Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 hits Philippine Islands region – EMSC

April 20 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck Mindanao in Philippines on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake was at a depth of 60 km (37.28 miles).

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no warning after the earthquake.

Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.