Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 hits Philippine Islands region – EMSC
April 20 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck Mindanao in Philippines on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
The quake was at a depth of 60 km (37.28 miles).
The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no warning after the earthquake.
