Earthquake of magnitude 6 jolts Mindanao island in Philippines - EMSC
April 19 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck Mindanao island in Philippines on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.
Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips
