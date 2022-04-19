Earthquake of magnitude 6 jolts Mindanao island in Philippines - EMSC

April 19 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck Mindanao island in Philippines on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.

Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

