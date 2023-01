Jan 15 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck Northern Sumatra in Indonesia on Monday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 80 km (49.70 miles), EMSC said.

Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis











