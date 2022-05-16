1 minute read
Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Sumatra, Indonesia - EMSC
May 16 (Reuters) - Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck southwest of Sumatra in Indonesia in wee hours of Tuesday, European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said,
The quake was at a depth of 40 km(24.85 miles), EMSC said.
Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru
