Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Sumatra, Indonesia - EMSC

May 16 (Reuters) - Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck southwest of Sumatra in Indonesia in wee hours of Tuesday, European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said,

The quake was at a depth of 40 km(24.85 miles), EMSC said.

Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru

