Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home
Asia Pacific

Earthquake of preliminary magnitude 6.0 hits southern Japan

1 minute read

TOKYO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 hit near a string of islands in southern Japan on Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The epicentre of the 20 km-deep quake was in the waters near the Tokara Islands in Kagoshima prefecture, JMA said, adding there was no danger of a tsunami. The tremor registered a 5-plus on Japan's 1-7 intensity scale in some areas.

(The story refiles to remove NHK from attribution in headline.)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Reporting by Kantaro Komiya Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters