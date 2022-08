Workers drive past a banner with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in the New Administrative Capital (NAC) east of Cairo, Egypt July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Egypt's unemployment rate in April to June remained unchanged from the previous quarter at 7.2%, the country's statistics agency CAMPAS announced on Monday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.