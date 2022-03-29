Eight aboard U.N. helicopter that crashed in east Congo, mission says

DAKAR, March 29 (Reuters) - The United Nations peacekeeping mission in Democratic Republic of Congo said that eight people were aboard a U.N. helicopter that crashed amid rebel fighting on Tuesday, including six crew members from the Pakistani military and two military personnel - one from Russia and one from Serbia.

