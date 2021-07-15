Asia Pacific
Eight athletes from Kenya women's rugby team classified as close contacts after positive case on flight - Asahi
TOKYO, July 15 (Reuters) - Eight athletes from the Kenya women's rugby team were classified as close contacts after a passenger on their flight to Tokyo tested positive for coronavirus, the Asahi Shimbun daily reported on Thursday.
According to the Asahi, the women all tested negative after their arrival at Narita airport from Doha on Tuesday, but a passenger sitting in front of them tested positive.
