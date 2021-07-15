Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Eight athletes from Kenya women's rugby team classified as close contacts after positive case on flight - Asahi

1 minute read

TOKYO, July 15 (Reuters) - Eight athletes from the Kenya women's rugby team were classified as close contacts after a passenger on their flight to Tokyo tested positive for coronavirus, the Asahi Shimbun daily reported on Thursday.

According to the Asahi, the women all tested negative after their arrival at Narita airport from Doha on Tuesday, but a passenger sitting in front of them tested positive.

Reporting by Chang-ran Kim, Writing by Elaine Lies; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 5:52 AM UTCIndonesia bracing for worsening COVID-19 outbreak

Indonesia is bracing for its COVID-19 outbreak to get worse after a near vertical climb in cases, a senior minister said on Thursday, warning that infections had spread faster than anticipated due to the more virulent Delta variant.

Asia PacificAustralian COVID-19 outbreak threatens Melbourne, Sydney stabilises
Asia PacificWorld Bank trims East Asia, Pacific GDP forecast amid COVID-19 concerns
Asia PacificSingapore sees most COVID-19 cases in 10 months after karaoke cluster
Asia PacificThailand reports daily record of 98 coronavirus deaths