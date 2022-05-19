Eight hurt in explosion at S.Korea's S-Oil refinery- Yonhap

May 19 (Reuters) - At least eight people were hurt in a blast at S-Oil Corp's Onsan refinery in Ulsan, South Korea on Thursday, the Yonhap news agency reported.

S-Oil is the country's third-largest refiner and its main shareholder is Saudi Aramco. The 669,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery is located about 380 km (240 miles) southeast of Seoul.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.