Eight police and national guard troops dead, 317 injured during unrest in Kazakhstan - Sputnik

Kazakh law enforcement officers block a street during a protest triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

MOSCOW, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Eight police and national guard troops have been killed and 317 were injured during unrest in several regions of Kazakhstan, Sputnik news agency reported on Wednesday, quoting the interior ministry.

Earlier Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said he had taken over as head of the country's Security Council and promised to act with "maximum toughness" amid the worst unrest for more than a decade in the Central Asian republic.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.