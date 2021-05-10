Skip to main content

Asia PacificEleven people killed in bombing of bus in Southern Afghanistan - officials

At least 11 people were killed and dozens injured in the bombing of a bus in Afghanistan's southern Zabul province, officials said on Monday.

The blast took place late on Sunday night, said Zabul's provincial governor's spokesman Gul Islam Sial, adding 25 people were injured including women and children who were in critical condition.

Violence in the country has been rising sharply in recent weeks after the United States announced it would withdraw troops by Sept. 11. The insurgent Taliban announced late on Sunday they would declare a three-day ceasefire for the religious holiday of Eid-ul-Fitr later this week. read more

