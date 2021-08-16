EU calls crisis meeting on Tuesday to discuss Afghanistan

Members of Taliban forces gesture as they check a vehicle on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Aug 16 (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers will hold a crisis meeting on Tuesday to discuss the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"Following latest developments in Afghanistan, and after intense contacts with partners in the past days and hours, I decided to convene an extraordinary VTC of EU foreign ministers tomorrow afternoon for a first assessment," Borrell said on Twitter.

"Afghanistan stands at a crossroad. Security and wellbeing of its citizens, as well as international security are at play," he added.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Marine Strauss

